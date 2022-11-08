Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,178. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

