Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 220 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after buying an additional 178,892 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,338. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

