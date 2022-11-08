Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.93. 89,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average is $361.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

