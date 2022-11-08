Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everest Re Group Price Performance

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,946. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

