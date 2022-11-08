Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 923,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAGG. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,231,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,269,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

JAGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $54.61.

