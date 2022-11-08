Berkshire Grey (BGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,182,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 849,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 724,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 353.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 538,463 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 969.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 499,478 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

