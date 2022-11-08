Berkshire Grey (BGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Berkshire Grey Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
