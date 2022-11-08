Bernard (Bernie) Landy Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Landy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.09 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,450.00 ($6,785.71).

Bernard (Bernie) Landy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Bernard (Bernie) Landy bought 20,000 shares of Bisalloy Steel Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,480.00 ($24,987.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Bisalloy Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products. It serves mining, construction, general fabrication, and pressure vessel defense industries.

