BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 16,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 43,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company has a market cap of C$18.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.50.

BeWhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

