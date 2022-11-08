B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BGS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on B&G Foods to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.