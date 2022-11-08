Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Up to $23.43

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $24.98. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 3,451 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $386,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile



Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

