Binance USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $22.79 billion and $14.74 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 22,787,891,474 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

