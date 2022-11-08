BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.