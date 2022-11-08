BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24-Hour Volume of $57.34 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and $57.34 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $18,562.74 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008555 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00045723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00237852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,080,750 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,699.93246109 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $59,660,107.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

