Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 6.9% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $282,997.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

