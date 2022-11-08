Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $297.18 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $297.18 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $16.97 or 0.00086212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00241669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

