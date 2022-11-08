Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $298.16 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $298.16 million and $22.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.02 or 0.00084893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00242472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

