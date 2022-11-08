Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $862.81 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $862.81 million and $85.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $44.89 or 0.00227611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,728.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00572364 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065500 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,218,952 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
