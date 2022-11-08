BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $974,331.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001802 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008240 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

