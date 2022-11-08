BitShares Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002326 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008207 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

