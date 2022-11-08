Black Swift Group LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

