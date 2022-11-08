Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 243,420 ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 243,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 2.17% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AWAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.89. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,249. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

