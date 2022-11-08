Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CHK traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.