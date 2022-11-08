Black Swift Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 1.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 149,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,035,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

