Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerSale Trading Down 2.4 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

