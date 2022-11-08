Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTL. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

ASTL traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 35,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,644. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

