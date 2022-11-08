Black Swift Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $7,425,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.86. 1,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,240. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

