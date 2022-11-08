Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dover by 41.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

