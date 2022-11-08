Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,437 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 161,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

