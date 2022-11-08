Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $3.45 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 2.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $688,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,879. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

