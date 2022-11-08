Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 228.4% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.45. 32,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,157. The company has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.25. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $278.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

