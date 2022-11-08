Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New $693,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of VSTO stock remained flat at $25.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

