Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 332.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. 31,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.