Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

