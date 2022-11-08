Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $909.00 million-$915.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.18 million.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of BCOR opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Blucora has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Blucora in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

