BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.