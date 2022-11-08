BMO Capital Markets Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$36.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

POW stock traded down C$0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,105. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$29.76 and a one year high of C$43.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.23.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0599997 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

