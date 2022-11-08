BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.91 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$291.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$51,699.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,115 shares in the company, valued at C$559,609.60.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

