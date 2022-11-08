BNB Reaches Market Cap of $50.45 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $50.45 billion and $5.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $315.34 or 0.01736109 BTC on major exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,019 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
