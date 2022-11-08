BNB Reaches Market Cap of $50.45 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $50.45 billion and $5.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $315.34 or 0.01736109 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,976,019 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,976,269.1711374 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 320.35351817 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1134 active market(s) with $2,393,179,871.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

