Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,650.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho reduced their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,463.79.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,833.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,801.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,936.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

