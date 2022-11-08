Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.03 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,059. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 44,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

