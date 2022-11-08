Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,288,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.93. 2,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

