Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for about 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,582. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.