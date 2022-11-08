Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 971.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.0% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 72.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 347,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $230.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.