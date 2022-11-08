Boyar Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 303.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

American Express stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,765. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average of $152.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.