Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,105 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 52,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

