Boyar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 4.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 324,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

