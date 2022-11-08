Brad S. Elliott Sells 7,487 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $269,906.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,196. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQBK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

