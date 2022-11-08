Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 556,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 7.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
