Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 556,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

