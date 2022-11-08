Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 419.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after buying an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after acquiring an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.00. 39,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $471.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

