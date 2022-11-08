Brokerages Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target at $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

About Molson Coors Beverage

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.